Watch: Curious bear cub tries to get into Creede home

CREEDE, Colo. (KDVR) — A curious bear cub tried its hardest to get into a home in Creede. Charlene Bixler recorded the video earlier this week. You can watch it above.

In a Facebook post Bixler said, “Our little visitor yesterday! No mama in sight until about an hour later. She was headed north up the mountain with the cub in tow.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning residents to be especially “bear aware” during this time of year, when the animals are hyper-active looking for food before hibernation.

CPW took more than 3,500 bear reports from April to August 2020. Most of those reports were of bears trying to access human food.

CPW says there are lots of things you can and should do to discourage bears from your house and property, but most important, according to Jason Clay: “Do not put your trash out until the morning of collection, take down your bird feeder, if you see a bear in your neighborhood, haze it away.”