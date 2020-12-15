DENVER (KDVR) — Channel 2 news anchor Chris Parente has been busy searching for some of the craziest home holiday light displays in the Denver area.

This week, he will be revealing a new display each day on Channel 2. You can watch the videos in this article and we will also update the location and description each day.

“The Gingerbread House” Chris says, “This one is so beautiful, one of my favorites. Over 10-thousand lights covering every square inch of this Highlands Ranch classic. The home has garnered international attention!” Address : 10221 South Fairgate Way, Highlands Ranch



“A Christmas Story.” Chris says, “our first of two houses in Englewood. All kinds of interactive displays. You can walk through the driveway or up to the Porch and get a close up look. Super fun and a 1940’s feel.” Address : 5000 Block of South Elati Street, Englewood, CO 80110



We will continue to update this story each day. In the meantime, we would love to see your favorite holiday light displays. Upload your pictures to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.