DENVER (KDVR) — While reporting on the Denver Broncos deal to hire Sean Payton as the new head coach, FOX31’s Jim Hooley had a few visitors on Wednesday morning.

A pair of coyotes took a stroll through the parking lot and Hooley captured it on camera.

Coyotes are currently in mating season, which lasts from mid-January to mid-March.

What should you do if you see a coyote?

CPW said if you see a coyote, you should keep your distance and not approach the animals.

Keep your pets on a leash when walking them.

If a coyote approaches you or your pet, you can throw rocks or sticks to frighten it away.

Use a loud, authoritative voice to frighten the animal.

The animals most at risk are smaller dogs and cats. It’s important to keep them on a leash during walks and to be with them when they are outside in the yard, CPW said.