Watch: Colorado State Trooper narrowly escapes being hit during traffic stop

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is issuing a stern warning after a trooper narrowly escaped being hit during a traffic stop.

It happened on Feb. 15 at 11:34 a.m. near northbound Interstate 25 and 58th Avenue when CSP Master Trooper Travis Hood stopped a 2010 Kia sedan.

CSP said the Kia pulled over onto the large shoulder to the left of the HOV. Hood walked up to the vehicle and spoke to the driver, which you can see in the dash camera video. After that, the trooper started walking back to his motorcycle to write a citation.

Suddenly a 2008 Dodge minivan struck that rear side of the Kia, pushing it forward. It forced the closure of the left lane, CSP said.

The entire incident was captured on dash camera footage.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

CSP said Hood immediately called for assistance and ran to the vehicles to check injuries and render aid as needed.

“Every day law enforcement officers and other roadway workers put themselves at risk in an effort to improve safety on our roadways,” says Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn’t play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed.”

CSP said that the driver of the Kia, a 34-year-old man from Denver, received moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the minivan, a 20-year-old woman from Avondale, received minor injuries and was checked out at the scene, CSP said. There were also two passengers in the minivan. One of those passengers received moderate injuries, according to CSP.

The driver of the minivan was issued a citation for careless driving causing injury, CSP said.

CSP said the Colorado move over law states that any driver approaching a stationary emergency, tow, or maintenance vehicle that has their lights flashing/illuminated must move over at least one lane away, or if unable to safely move over, reduce their speed by at least 20 mph under the speed limit.

“Move Over. Pay attention. Real lives are at risk, including yours. This could have been worse,” CSP shared.