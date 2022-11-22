COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A survivor of the Club Q mass shooting is recovering in the hospital and will speak about their experience at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anthony, who is receiving treatment at Centura Penrose Hospital located at 2222 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs, will be accompanied by his spouse, Jeremy. Anthony’s specific injury was not provided.

In a wheelchair and with his partner of 14 years by his side, Anthony shared his experience in Club Q that night. He said he lost two “dear friends,” Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump.

What happened at Club Q this weekend

A man armed with what police said was a “long rifle” shot and killed five people at Club Q located at 3430 N. Academy Blvd. late Saturday night. Seventeen people were wounded by the shooting, one person suffered a non-gunshot injury and one person had no visible injuries. Colorado Springs police said they expect there will be more victims with non-visible injuries.

The five individuals who were killed have been identified as:

Daniel Aston, 28

Ashley Paugh, 35

Raymond Green Vance, 22

Kelly Loving, 40

Derrick Rump, 38

The 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested and is in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.