Watch: Climber rescued near Mt. Bancroft, airlifted to local hospital

CLEAR CREEK/GRAND COUNTIES, Colo. (KDVR) — A female climber was rescued near Mt. Bancroft on Sunday afternoon, the Alpine Rescue Team said.

The public information officer said a call for an injured climber on the ridge of Mt. Bancroft came in at 8:30 a.m. and a team was sent to help.

 A Flight for Life helicopter was launched and the Colorado National Guard assisted in the rescue.

The climber was taken to a local hospital via Flight for Life helicopter, but her condition has not been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.

