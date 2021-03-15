Watch: Cleaning up after the March blizzard

DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly all of Colorado was covered in snow this weekend as a massive winter storm moved across the state.

In the metro area, we saw more than two feet of snow at Denver International Airport and blizzard conditions up and down the I-25 corridor.

Towns a bit more into the mountains such as Conifer and Red Feather Lakes saw even more snow.

At noon, FOX31 NOW’s Alex Rose is talking to people with all sorts of experiences, including one woman who was stuck on the highway for several hours. Law enforcement agencies such as Denver and Aurora police departments say they had to save hundreds of stuck motorists.