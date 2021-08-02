WATCH: CDOT releases drone video showcasing extent of I-70 Glenwood Canyon damage

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — After days of heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek burn scar causing multiple mudslides, Interstate 70 is a disaster – literally. Governor Polis announced on Monday that a state disaster declaration is being prepared to be issued and request a federal declaration under the Stafford Act.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has been working diligently to clean up the highway but it is an enormous feat. Local tow companies have chipped in to help get stranded vehicles out of the debris and mud, as well.

CDOT operations and engineers said “damage to the viaduct structure unlike anything they had seen before.”

A drome was flown over the area by CDOT to show just what they’re up against.