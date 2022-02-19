Winter driving safety video jabs fun at Colorado drivers

DENVER (KDVR) — Anyone who has driven on snowy days in Colorado understands the dynamic of maneuvering the roads with different driver personalities.

A video series called “Winter Driving in the Wild” from the Colorado Department of Transportation combines education and humor to provide safe and efficient winter driving resources for Coloradans.

The latest in the series parodies Colorado drivers to a wildlife documentary referencing Darwin’s theory of evolution.

With subzero temps and light snow expected in metro Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday, roads are expected to be slick and difficult to travel on. Heavy snowfall along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor beginning Monday night has prompted CDOT to get ahead of the incoming storm and educate drivers on winter safety.

CDOT’s list of requirements for the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law:

A 4WD or AWD vehicle and 3/16” tread depth

Tires with a mud and snow designation (M+S icon) and 3/16” tread depth

Winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon) and 3/16” tread depth

Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16” tread depth

Chains or an approved alternative traction device

If you are returning from high country travel on Monday, there are some things you can prepare for in a “just in case” scenario. For winter storm driving, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

AAA tips on how to prepare for snowy travel

Keep an emergency kit in your car, including tire chains, a flashlight with extra batteries, flares and a first aid kit.

Pack winter gear like blankets, jackets, hats and gloves for you and your passengers.

Don’t forget to pack waters and snacks, like energy bars.

Charge that phone before hitting the road.