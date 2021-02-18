WATCH: CDOT officials tell drivers to be aware of dangers in work zones

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Chief Engineer and Director of Maintenance and Operations discussed the issues of safety in work zones around the state.

CDOT reports there were 10 fatalities in work zones in 2020, which was three more than the year prior. Two CDOT trucks were struck by motorists in the last month.

“CDOT would like to see all of its employees, construction contractor crews and motorists make it home safely at the end of the day. We all have loved ones who would be devastated if we did not return home. It is critical that motorists stay alert while driving through work zones and have a good understanding of what to do when driving past maintenance and construction equipment. The more knowledge a motorist has, the more likely we can bring an end to crashes and fatalities in work zones,” CDOT says.

Thursday morning, a crash involving three semis and three cars shut down Interstate 25 near the Larkspur exit. The area is under construction as part of the Gap Project. Another emergency repair on a bridge near E-470 shut down the northbound lanes of I-25.

Distracted driving is the cause of three fatalities of CDOT employees in the last five years, John Lorme, CDOT Director of Maintenance and Operations said.