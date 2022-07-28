ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into Colorado.

Hail as deep as 1 foot was reported in downtown Estes Park. The hail was so deep that some vehicles got stuck.

Video in the player above from Chelsea Stills shows people using shovels and fishing nets to try and dig cars out from the hail.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this is a look at the radar at the time of the thunderstorm and hail around 10 p.m. Tomer said radar estimated the thunderstorm reached 47,000 feet vertically into the atmosphere.

Snowplows and front loaders were used to clean the hail up.

Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Kirby Hazelton)

Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms are likely Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

