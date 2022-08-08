COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.

Vehicles were seen driving through flooded streets at Brighton Boulevard and York Street on Monday morning. You can watch the video in the player above.

An important thing to remember during flooding is this: “Turn Around Don’t Drown.” If you see standing water, do not drive through it.

Here is a look at some of the photos from SkyFOX on Monday morning:

Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City (SkyFOX)

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the bullseye of the flash flooding happened in Commerce City and Globeville where an estimated 1-3 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

During the storm, Denver, Aurora, and Commerce City were under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m. More than 650,000 people were impacted by this warning. Residents were urged to move to higher ground and avoid driving through flooded areas

The Pinpoint Weather Team said conditions will be drier on Monday with highs in the 80s.

