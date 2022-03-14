FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Fort Collins police released body camera footage Monday showing a car narrowly missing a police officer standing on the side of the road during a call.

In the video, a car is seen slamming into the back of a police SUV, inches away from the officer.

Fort Collins Police tweeted the footage saying, “This was entirely too close.” Fort Collins PD did not give any details on whether the person behind the wheel is facing charges.

Police said in the tweet they hope drivers remember four important things:

Slow down

Move over

Drive sober

Don’t text

Last year, traffic-related fatalities within law enforcement jumped 38% across the country, according to a report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Almost 60 officers died due to single-vehicle crashes, vehicle collisions, motorcycle crashes and “struck-by” incidents.

Struck-by fatalities surged 93% in one year from 2020 to 2021.