DENVER (KDVR) -- Denver Public Schools announced elementary school students in grades 3 - 5 will switch to remote learning on Nov. 2 until the Thanksgiving holiday as the city moves into the Safer at Home Level 3 restrictions on Wednesday.

Students will continue in-person learning until Oct. 30 to have the ability to gather their things and prepare for remote learning. DPS says Early Childhood Education through second grade will continue full-time in-person learning.