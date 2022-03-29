BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police officers typically expect the unexpected when out on calls serving the community, but one recent encounter stands out above the rest.

Officers found an emotional support swine while out on a call. They later learned his name is Maple.

Officers saw the pig get called back by its owners, but not before it proceeded to flop over on its back for a proper belly rub.

Boulder officers had BPD Animal Protection check out Maple and determined he is in good health and well taken care of.