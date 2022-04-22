BOULDER (KDVR) — Boulder County fire officials moved the fire danger for Friday from high to extreme.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday due to extreme fire danger.

Here’s why the fire danger will be so high today:

Strong wind gusts of 25-50 mph, with higher gusts possible for the mountains and southern Colorado

Dry conditions, with no rain or snow expected until Saturday

Low humidity of 5%

Near-record heat: Highs will be in the mid-80s

A red flag warning is in effect for Boulder County. This marks the 15th red flag warning in April for the county, and the 17th this year.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle issued Stage 1 fire restrictions for all unincorporated parts of the county effective Thursday afternoon. This prohibits:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire or stove fire (including charcoal barbecues and grills) on public land;

The sale, use and possession of fireworks, including permissible fireworks;

Shooting or discharging firearms for recreational purposes, except for hunting with a valid and current hunting license on public land;

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order. A chemical, pressurized fire-extinguisher must be kept with the operator, and at least one round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches must be readily available for use;

Welding or operating an acetylene or other open-flame torch, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter, and with a chemical, pressurized fire-extinguisher immediately available for use;

Using an explosive; and

Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated areas that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.

