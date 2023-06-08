DENVER (KDVR) — It has been nearly 18 months since the Marshall Fire devastated parts of Boulder County. Thursday, the Boulder County Sherriff’s Office discusses the origin of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire.

You can watch the news conference in full in the player above as well as on FOX31 at 10 a.m.

BCSO said they would discuss the “investigate outcome” of the Marshall Fire. Over the past 18 months, FOX31 has asked the sheriff’s office about three potential causes based on viewer videos, tips, discussion and rumors within the community. Those include a fire at the property owned by Twelve Tribes, downed Xcel Energy power lines, and the Marshall coal mine fires underground.

Those who were impacted by the fire are anxiously waiting for the announcement.

“It’s mixed feelings because it won’t change what happened, but maybe it’ll bring closure to understand what happened,” said Jessica Carson, whose home burned down in the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021.

Two people were killed in the blaze, and more than 1,084 residential buildings were destroyed as high winds caused the flames to spread through Louisville, Superior and unincorporated parts of Boulder County.

In all, losses from the fire are estimated to have cost more than $2 billion.