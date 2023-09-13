DENVER (KDVR) — New video from Denver Arts and Venues shows U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of the Buell Theatre during a “Beetlejuice” performance on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the venue, Denver Performing Arts Complex, told FOX31 that two people in the audience were escorted from the theater after “we were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies.”

Boebert posted on X Tuesday evening, saying, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

Boebert’s spokesperson did not confirm exactly what the disturbance was but suggested she may have been using her phone, advising attendees with “a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue.”

Boebert’s spokesperson denied accusations that she was vaping during the show, and said, “The venue ticket site notes there are heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes used during the play, believe it was a misunderstanding from someone sitting near her.”

During the argument in the theater, the two made comments along the lines of “do you know who I am” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to a venue statement provided to the Associated Press.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Sciences via Storyful)

The spokesperson released the following statement:

I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice, which the Denver Post itself described as ‘zany’, ‘outrageous’, and a ‘lusty riot’. She appreciates the Buell Theatre’s strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously. Congresswoman Boebert strongly encourages everyone to go see Beetlejuice, which runs at Buell through September 17 and features a fantastic cast, tremendous visuals, and plenty of loud laughs for attendees, but with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue. Drew Sexton, campaign manager for Lauren Boebert

Boebert, a Republican, was first elected in 2020 and is currently in her second term as the representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

She narrowly won reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022. It was the closest district race in the country, with Boebert ultimately winning by 546 votes.

Frisch has already announced a second bid to unseat her in 2024.