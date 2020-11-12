Watch: Bobcat misses out on dinner in Colorado backyard

Some call this the “Circle of Life”, while others call it scary. A bobcat was spotted on a Nest camera this week in a Colorado backyard, chasing down a rabbit.

According to Joe Coburn, the bobcat chased the rabbit and even had it in its mouth at one point. Eventually, the rabbit got away.

You can watch the video above.

As cities along the Front Range and throughout Colorado grow, new or expanding subdivisions impact wildlife habitat. Wild animals are often displaced by development. Some species are able to live in nearby open spaces, parks, undeveloped parcels of land, river bottoms, and on or near bodies of water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.