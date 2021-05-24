Watch: Bear strolling through Highlands Ranch driveway

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of a bear roaming a Highlands Ranch neighborhood.
Be bear aware tips have been issued by CPW and other agencies after a deadly attack in the beginning of May:
- Be aware of items like full trash cans that attract bears to homes.
- Most Colorado bears are active from mid-March through early November. When food sources dwindle they head for winter dens.
- With a nose that’s 100 times more sensitive than ours, a bear can literally smell food five miles away.
- Bears are very smart, and have great memories – once they find food, they come back for more.
- During late summer and early fall bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
- Bears are not naturally nocturnal, but sometimes travel at night in hopes of avoiding humans.