Watch: Bear strolling through Highlands Ranch driveway

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – It has been a challenging year for law enforcement, but one Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy wouldn’t change her job for the world. For Deputy Olha Orlova, it’s part of the American dream. And she has gotten international attention for the unique way she came into this line of work.

“The Green Card lottery changed my life,” Orlova said. Five years ago, she picked up and left her home country of Ukraine with nothing except her 2-year-old daughter. “When I won the Green Card lottery, I was really, really happy because I thought God gave me the chance to start a new life,” said Orlova.