Watch: Bear strolling through Highlands Ranch driveway

File photo of a bear. (Credit: Getty Images)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of a bear roaming a Highlands Ranch neighborhood.

Be bear aware tips have been issued by CPW and other agencies after a deadly attack in the beginning of May:

  • Be aware of items like full trash cans that attract bears to homes.
  • Most Colorado bears are active from mid-March through early November. When food sources dwindle they head for winter dens.
  • With a nose that’s 100 times more sensitive than ours, a bear can literally smell food five miles away.
  • Bears are very smart, and have great memories – once they find food, they come back for more.
  • During late summer and early fall bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
  • Bears are not naturally nocturnal, but sometimes travel at night in hopes of avoiding humans.

