DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a bear cub that was severely burned in the East Canyon Fire has recovered.

The bear cub was extremely emaciated and suffering burns on her paws when she was found north of Durango in January. She was released into the wild after four months of recovery at the Frisco Creek Rehabilitation Facility.



Bear released after recovering from burns (Credit:CPW)

The cub weighed just 13 pounds in January. She has healed from her injuries and now weighs about 55 pounds, according to CPW.