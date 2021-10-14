Watch: Bear makes early morning visit to Morrison home

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Temperatures are cooling down and bears are getting closer to entering hibernation for the winter.

That definitely didn’t stop an early morning visitor in Morrison. (see video above)

Around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, a bear was caught on camera lurking around a home near Cole Way and Tufts Ave.

The video was shared by Frank and Dawn Lanford.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation — and are now consuming roughly 20,000 calories a day.

How to bearproof your home

Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Do not attract other wildlife by feeding them, such as deer, turkeys or small mammals.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, make noise to scare it off.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use.

Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.

If you have fruit trees, don’t allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

If you keep small livestock, keep animals in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible. Don’t store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.

If you have beehives, install electric fencing where allowed.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.

Keep garage doors closed.