DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo released a video of Tundra the bear cooling down in a pool of water and enjoying some mackerel on Monday.

It might be cooling down, but when things were hot, keepers made sure Tundra had the best possible way to keep cool, and find herself some tasty mackerel along the way! And thanks to the design of Harmony Hill, when she was ready to relax, she just wandered down to her stream. pic.twitter.com/rraFGFveKS — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) August 3, 2020

“It might be cooling down, but when things were hot, keepers made sure Tundra had the best possible way to keep cool, and find herself some tasty mackerel along the way!” shared the zoo on twitter.