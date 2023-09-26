IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Bears in the high country aren’t lazing around this fall, as seen in a video taken at a home in Idaho Springs.

The video, which was obtained by FOX31 on Monday but recorded in August, shows a bear breaking through a window and then climbing into the home.

The owners weren’t home at the time, but they said the bear went in and out multiple times taking whatever it wanted from the kitchen.

“Ate my husband’s tomahawk steak and everything else that was in there, then started on the refrigerator and then went into the pantry,” Sabrina Vasquez said.

Vasquez said she’s working on a plan to keep the bear away next fall, not because she wants to protect her food, but because she’s worried the bear is in danger when it breaks in.

In late summer and through the fall, bears are very active and are looking for food so they can stay nourished through hibernation.

Most of the bear incident reports in 2022 happened in August, September and October, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. This is when bears enter hyperphagia, which is an increase in feeding activity driven by biological needs.

Bears in Colorado will spend up to 20 hours each day seeking out food to satisfy their pre-hibernation appetite of 20,000 calories, CPW said.

If a bear comes near your home, CPW said you can scare it away with a firm yell and loud noises like clapping hands, banging pots and pans, or air horns. If a bear enters your home, make sure it can get out the same way it got in.