DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday morning, Aurora Fire Rescue pulled a pup out of a car hood. This serves as a reminder to keep an eye out for cats and dogs seeking shelter under and inside cars during these frigid temperatures.

Aurora Fire Rescue’s Station 6 crews initially couldn’t reach the small dog, as he was tucked away deep inside the front of the car.

After some tinkering, they were able to reach the dog by lifting the vehicle’s airbags and extending the front suspension components, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Aurora Fire Rescue saves a dog from under a car hood (AFR)

Firefighters were able to pull the pup out of the car without any injuries.

Aurora Animal Services traced the dog’s microchip and brought the fur baby home safely.

Aurora Fire assumed the dog was under the hood due to the freezing temperatures in the Denver metro area.

According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, animals, like cats and dogs, seek shelter in warm places like the engine bay of cars.

The Humane Society asks people to take an extra second and check under the hood for any hidden hitchhikers before driving away,

Especially in this freezing weather, you might be surprised what’s trying to warm up inside your car.