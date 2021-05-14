Colorado’s new mask ‘suggestions’ and what to expect over the next month

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis said Colorado is dropping mask mandates in favor of mask suggestions moving forward.

“If you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask at all,” Polis said. “If you’re not vaccinated, we still suggest that you wear a mask in indoor settings.”

Polis also reminded people that many businesses will continue to ask all customers to wear masks, so carrying a mask with you if you’re vaccinated is still suggested.

For schools and childcare facilities, masks are required unless teacher/staff/caregiver is vaccinated.

Masks still required in certain congregate settings such as prisons, hospitals and mass transit.

Additionally, some health orders regarding indoor gatherings of more than 500 people have been extended to June 1, but Polis said he expects that after that date all state-implemented restrictions will be lifted.