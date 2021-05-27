Watch at 3:20 p.m.: Opening statements for STEM shooting trial

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury of 12 people and four alternates has been selected in the trial against accused STEM School shooter Devon Erickson. Opening arguments will begin Thursday at 3:20 p.m.

Erickson is facing 46 counts, including two first-degree murder charges and 31 first-degree attempted murder charges.

Eighteen-year-old Kendrick Castillo was the student who was killed in the shooting. He has been hailed a hero for joining other classmates and rushing Erickson during the attack, possibly saving lives and others from being injured.

Another student involved in the shooting, Alec McKinney, pled guilty last year to charges stemming from the shooting. He has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in 40 years.

Erickson’s trial is scheduled through June 25 in Douglas County District Court.