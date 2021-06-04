Aurora Mayor and Police outline summer initiatives

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Chief Community Relations Officer for the Aurora Police Department Claudine McDonald will be outlining summer initiatives Friday.
You can re-watch the event on the FOX31 NOW player above.
by: Alex RosePosted: / Updated:
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Chief Community Relations Officer for the Aurora Police Department Claudine McDonald will be outlining summer initiatives Friday.
You can re-watch the event on the FOX31 NOW player above.