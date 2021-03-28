DPS board member Tay Anderson addresses sexual assault allegations

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson held a press conference on Sunday to address allegations of sexual assault made by a local chapter of Black Lives Matter on behalf of anonymous women.

In a media statement issued Saturday, Anderson said the allegations are “gut-wrenching, because I have not sexually assaulted anyone. I am not aware of any actions of mine that could be considered or construed as sexual assault. I am not aware of any past partners who have considered anything I have done as sexual assault.”

BLM5280, the organization that has brought up the sexual-assault allegations against Anderson, has asked Anderson to issue a public apology and seek professional help for the alleged actions. Anderson rebuffed the request.

No legal action has been taken yet in the matter. A Denver Police Department spokesperson said Saturday they are not aware of any sexual assault reports filed against Anderson.