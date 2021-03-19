Gov. Polis signs Revitalizing Main Streets bill

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will signed a bill that provides $30 million in state stimulus funding to help communities modify roadways and downtowns to promote public safety, health and the economy on Friday.

The bill is the first of many stimulus bills the Colorado legislature is focusing on this session. It diverts $30 million from the state’s general fund to the Department of Transportation to add additional funding for main streets.

The idea started as a grant program from CDOT during the summer of 2020, to give local cities and towns funding to improve infrastructure downtown to promote walking, biking, and larger spaces to gather outside during the pandemic.

