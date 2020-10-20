‘Winter in the City’; announcement on plan to safely celebrate holiday season in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Downtown Denver Partnership announced ‘Winter in the City’ on Tuesday during a news conference.

It is expected to be a collection of sights and experiences that put a new spin on old traditions; introduce new, socially-safe ways to celebrate the holiday season and enliven downtown with magical things to do and see at every turn November through January.

The downtown Denver parade of lights has been a fan favorite for decades now, but this year it’s going to look a little different.

During normal years, there are usually forty units in the parade of lights, which include eight fan favorites that light up the night sky.

This year the parade of lights will be more like the parade of homes.

“The people are going to move, there’s not gonna be one route that people take but we’re going to have a map posted online.” shared the Downtown Denver Partnership.

The 2020 parade of lights starts Nov. 27 and will be featured at five non-moving stations: Denver pavilions, Skyline Park, Larimer Square, Dairy Block Alley and Union Station.

The 2020 parade of lights will be finished up by Dec. 31.

There will be no ice skating this year due to social distancing requirements.