DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment will be holding a meeting today at 10 a.m. that will be carried live on FOX31 NOW and available to watch above.

According to CDLE, the state’s unemployment rate remained consistent in February at 6.6%, which is slightly higher than the national rate of 6.2%.

The counties in Colorado with the highest unemployment rate in February were Huerfano (10.5%), Pueblo (9.3%), Montezuma (8.8%), Fremont (8.7%), and Costilla (8.3%).