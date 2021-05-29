Watch at 10 a.m.: 22nd annual Veterans Memorial Day Tribute honors fallen military heroes

United States flags blow in the wind. Photo: Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — The 22nd Veterans Memorial Day Tribute will honor the service and sacrifice of fallen military heroes from wars past and present over Memorial Day weekend. 

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, military groups, veterans, Gold Star families and community members from across Colorado will take part in this annual special event to give family members, veterans and the community a way to remember, reflect and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

View the live stream here:

