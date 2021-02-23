Watch at 1 p.m.: Update on unemployment benefits in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – Unemployed Coloradans who lost their job due to COVID-19 are being allowed to file unemployment benefits claims for an additional 11 weeks, thanks to legislation enacted last December.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is holding a press conference to provide updates on the phase 2 rollout of the Continued Assistance Act. The law provides extensions of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and specified changes to the programs.

Additionally, the act reestablished the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which will provide unemployment recipients with an additional $300 weekly benefit, and established the new Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program, which will provide an additional $100 weekly benefit to those receiving regular state unemployment benefits who have also suffered a loss of self-employment income.

Watch the press briefing here live at 1 p.m.