HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County leaders will brief the media on a homicide investigation that is more than 35 years old on Friday.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and District Attorney John Kellner will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to announce an update in the case of Roger Dean, a 51-year-old who was killed in 1985.

You can watch the press conference live on FOX31 NOW in the video above.