King Soopers strikers, supporters, hold Glendale rally

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — On the second day of their strike, King Soopers workers and their supporters held a rally.

The rally began at 1 p.m. Thursday across the street from the King Soopers store at Leetsdale Drive and Dahlia Street in Glendale.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 said the ongoing strike impacts 8,400 workers across 77 King Soopers or Kroger stores. The decision to strike was supported by 95% of union workers who voted.

The Local 7 and King Soopers have been negotiating for months on a new contract, which expired Jan. 8. The union has claimed unfair labor practices by the company and an unwillingness to meet employee needs in its offers, while the company accuses the union of refusing to negotiate.

The union said Thursday they proposed resuming negotiations with the company on Friday.