DENVER (KDVR) — Lions prancing, Przewalski’s horses prancing, camels scurrying and a tiger taking a stroll. Animals at the Denver Zoo played while the snow kept visitors away.

The snowstorm that hit the Colorado over the weekend created some fun in the snow, the Denver Zoo sent along videos and photos give us a glimpse of the antics.

The Denver reopened at noon Tuesday, after closing for the snowstorm.