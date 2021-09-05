Watch: Aerial footage of Black Mountain Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – New video shows a section of the Black Mountain Fire burn area and how much that fire has destroyed forest land.

The green dot on the map follows the path of the helicopter. The video was shot by Field Operations Section Chief Jason Haug from the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland service office.

On Saturday, fire investigators revealed the fire, burning near the East Troublesome burn scar, was started on Aug. 29 by a lightning strike.

The fire covers 416 acres and is 35% contained but has been a threat in the Grand County area due to dry conditions and wind creating a possible quick spread.

The additional containment was added along the northern and southwest edges of the fire, as well as along a section of the “finger” on the east side.

Officials said on Facebook that, like many wildfires, this one has burned in a mosaic pattern, meaning there are sections within the fire area that have not burned.