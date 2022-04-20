DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since the pandemic, pot-smokers are joining together in downtown Denver for the annual Mile High 420 Fest at Civic Center Park.

Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the cannabis celebration. Festival organizers said smoking of any kind is strictly prohibited and enforced.

For this celebration, there is no minimum required age to attend. However, that is expected to change in 2023 when only people over the age of 21 can attend.

