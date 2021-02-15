WATCH: 3-year-old makes rink in backyard, skates for first time

DENVER (KDVR) — While most people in the Denver metro area stayed cuddled up inside, a 3-year-old and his dad took advantage of the freezing temperatures and flooded their backyard to make an ice rink.

Harwell laced up his hockey blades and hit the ice for the first time ever. Conveniently enough, he did not have to go far for his first experience.

Harwell’s dad, Jason, submitted this video to kdvr.com to share. “His first time on skates was so fun to watch. Cold!…but fun!”

Jason said he grew up in Michigan playing pond hockey when he was a kid and wanted to see if his son would like it. As you can see from Harwell’s reaction, he wanted to keep going.

“I wanted to get my son started to see if he actually liked it like I did as a kid, and we could bond together on the ice. It worked!” Jason said. “He just wanted to spend all day on the ice, and had to be forced to come inside.”

Jason is hoping to take Harwell to his first Avalanche game when fans are allowed back into Ball Arena.