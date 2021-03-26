Watch: 3-week-old puppies and sweet mama dog rescued

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Betty, a timid, worried and hungry pit bull, was found wandering in freezing temperatures in early March. Luckily she was brought to the Foothills Animal Shelter for the emergency care she desperately needed.

Dr. Vaiden, a veterinarian at the shelter, discovered that Betty recently had given birth. Without much time to spare the search was on for her little ones.

An animal control officer went above and beyond to help find the puppies outside of normal hours. She took Betty back to the area where she was found and the mama dog led the officer to her four very young puppies.

All of the 3-week-old puppies survived after being cared for at the shelter and snuggled into a foster home.

Mama dog was named after Betty White. The four puppies were named after the Golden Girls, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia.

All of these sweet dogs have been adopted, but many other animals are available at the Foothills Animal Shelter.

Rodger and Timon are available at Foothills Animal Shelter:



Midge and Mona Lisa are available at Foothills Animal Shelter:



Roxy and Rocket are available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley:



Callie and Anubis are available at Until They’re Home:



