COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding the community that we share the area with predators even when we don’t see them.

A video sent by a Colorado Springs homeowner captures three mountain lions roaming a path at their home early Sunday morning. CPW said the third mountain lion can be spotted at the bottom right corner of the video.

The three mountain lions are also seen silently moving through the woods near the home.

“Now, imagine if a dog had been outside,” said CPW. “The lions may have viewed it as a threat or a meal.”

CPW told the community to protect pets and in turn the area wildlife.

“Don’t be the reason CPW has to remove these beautiful creatures from the landscape,” said CPW.