Watch: 20th anniversary of 9/11 commemoration at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and others are hosting an event to honor service members and frontline workers at Empower Field at Mile High, and the Colorado Air National Guard is flying over Denver in support of the Colorado Remembers 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration on Wednesday evening.

“The Colorado National Guard is honored to pay tribute to all of our patriots who served and sacrificed in defense of freedom in response to the tragic events of 9/11,” the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said. “This flyover also demonstrates that we are Always Ready, Always There to guard our nation from the ground, air and space against terrorist attacks.”

FOX31 Now will be streaming the live event starting at 7 p.m. and can be watched here.

Senator Michael Bennet, Senator John Hickenlooper, Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis, Peyton Manning, John Elway, and singer Kenny Loggins will also be in attendance.

Ellis will receive the Mizel Institute 2021 Community Enrichment Award for outstanding contributions to the community made by him and the Denver Broncos organization; for helping to support military, first responders and essential workers.

Those who attend in person will be able to take in the free performance from the “Danger Zone” singer after the ceremony is complete.