AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a 3-story office building fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 7:15 a.m. near 14200 E 4th Avenue.

AFR said heavy smoke and fire were found in the building and was seen rolling out windows on the second floor.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.