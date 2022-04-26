DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID case rates slowly rise across Colorado, wastewater data shows COVID levels in the state’s largest population hub are trending up in every district.

While Coloradans aren’t getting tested as much as they were during the omicron wave in January, wastewater surveillance data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment picks up levels of community spread regardless of testing.

The Denver metro has six wastewater districts that monitor COVID levels. All six have been trending up since a lull in March.

You can learn more about the state’s wastewater detection network here.