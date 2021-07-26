Warrants issued for 2 Aurora police officers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arrest warrants were issued Monday for two Aurora Police Department officers, one of them accused of assault and misconduct and the other for failing to report or intervene in the incident.

The officers were not in custody as of around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officer John Haubert faces the following counts:

Attempted first-degree assault, Class 4 felony

Second-degree assault: strangulation, Class 4 felony

Felony menacing, Class 5 felony

Official oppression, Class 2 misdemeanor

First-degree official misconduct, Class 2 misdemeanor

Officer Francine Martinez faces the following counts:

Duty to intervene, Class 1 misdemeanor

Duty to report use of force by a peace officer, Class 1 misdemeanor

The alleged crimes happened on Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Parker Road, where the two officers were involved in a use-of-force incident during an arrest on a trespassing call, according to an APD press release.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson plans to address the allegations at a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. More details, along with body-camera video, are set to be revealed at the press conference.