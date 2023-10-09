DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the suspects wanted in connection to the death of a teen who was killed in the parking lot of an Aurora mall.

On Sept. 30, 15-year-old Raphael Velin was shot and killed outside the Southlands Mall. Detectives said the incident was part of a pre-planned meetup between Velin and the suspects.

“This event was not a homecoming event. It was a preplanned meeting between these individuals to conduct some business,” Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said. “Let’s just say we are not going to say what this business was, other than that juveniles should not be involved in what was going on that night.”

Witnesses told police they saw four to five male suspects leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan. Officers found the vehicle but have not arrested any suspects.

On Monday, Acevedo said the department identified and has a warrant out for one of the suspects involved.

“We have obtained a first-degree murder warrant that has been issued for one individual by the 18th judicial district, and we fully anticipate arresting this individual in the upcoming days,” Acevedo said.

Classmates say Velin attended Vista Peak Preparatory High School in Aurora.

“They made an announcement saying that he passed away, I think on Saturday before homecoming,” sophomore Josiah told FOX31.

Three or four more suspects are still wanted. If you have any information on the deadly shooting, you are asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.