AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is issuing a warning to street racers, “this reckless behavior will not be tolerated.”

APD visited four known street racing spots on Sunday evening and disbanded meetups. They said they spoke to multiple suspected racers and interrupted planned racing activities.

One summons was issued, and one car was towed.

“Most importantly, we made our presence known,” APD said. ” We may not be able to get all of them tonight, but we want to make sure that they know we’re out here, and we’re serious.”

You can anonymously report street racing here.

In 2020, APD issued eight citations for speed contests. Last year, the number dropped to three.

In July of last year, the city passed an ordinance that would allow it to seize cars belonging to street racers.