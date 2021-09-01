Warning: Social media scam attempt made on Windsor Harvest Fest

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A social media post claiming to accept vendors for the Windsor Harvest Fest was identified as a scam by Windsor police.

The Windsor Harvest Fest boasts over 150 vendors and around 30,000 attendees during Labor Day weekend.

The false Facebook post on was made on the Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture page on Aug. 30, announcing vendors for the event were still being accepted. This was a false claim, according to the Town of Windsor.

Ways you can identify if a post is a scam:

An official public social media account will be verified, and have a “verified” logo. This is usually a check mark. The Town of Windsor has an official logo, which the scam post was lacking. Look for official logos and consistent posts keeping with a similar topic. Look at the number of followers. While follower numbers may vary, a large number of followers indicates a verified account.

If you were a victim of the recent Windsor Harvest Fest vendor scam, contact Windsor Police Department at (970)-674-6400.