Warning: Sharp increase in fentanyl overdoses in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) and Denver police sent out a warning on Wednesday of a sharp increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses.

DDPHE gives this advise on how to protect yourself:

Carry naloxone (Narcan) and make sure those around you carry naloxone. You can find out where to purchase it at StoptheClockColorado.org.

Don’t use alone: If you do, let someone know so they can check on you.

Avoid mixing drugs: Don’t mix opioids with alcohol and/or benzodiazepines. Test a small amount of the substance before using it.

If injecting, inject slower.

Assume street-purchased medications may be counterfeit and may contain fentanyl. Don’t assume it’s the same strength as prescription medications.

If you think someone may have overdosed, administer naloxone and call 911.

Connect with others and stay connected.

Substance-use treatment is effective and is available.