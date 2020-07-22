Warning: Sharp increase in fentanyl overdoses in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) and Denver police sent out a warning on Wednesday of a sharp increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses.
DDPHE gives this advise on how to protect yourself:
- Carry naloxone (Narcan) and make sure those around you carry naloxone. You can find out where to purchase it at StoptheClockColorado.org.
- Don’t use alone: If you do, let someone know so they can check on you.
- Avoid mixing drugs: Don’t mix opioids with alcohol and/or benzodiazepines. Test a small amount of the substance before using it.
- If injecting, inject slower.
- Assume street-purchased medications may be counterfeit and may contain fentanyl. Don’t assume it’s the same strength as prescription medications.
- If you think someone may have overdosed, administer naloxone and call 911.
- Connect with others and stay connected.
- Substance-use treatment is effective and is available.